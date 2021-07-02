UK's MHRA approves drugs from Diurnal and Advicenne

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization for two new medicines, one from UK-based Diurnal Group (AIM: DNL) and the other from French biotech firm Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC).

Diurnal’s shares edged up 1.7% to 65.40 pence on the news, while Advicenne jumped 4% to 7.69 euros by mid-morning.

Authorization was given for Diurnal’s Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules – development name Chronocort) as a treatment of adult and adolescent patients (12 years and older) with the rare condition congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). This follows the recent approval of the product in the European Economic Area (including Northern Ireland)(EEA) by the European Commission as announced in May 2021.