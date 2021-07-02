UK's MHRA approves drugs from Diurnal and Advicenne

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization for two new medicines, one from UK-based Diurnal Group (AIM: DNL) and the other from French biotech firm Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC).
Diurnal’s shares edged up 1.7% to 65.40 pence on the news, while Advicenne jumped 4% to 7.69 euros by mid-morning.
Authorization was given for Diurnal’s Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules – development name Chronocort) as a treatment of adult and adolescent patients (12 years and older) with the rare condition congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). This follows the recent approval of the product in the European Economic Area (including Northern Ireland)(EEA) by the European Commission as announced in May 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze