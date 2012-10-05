Monday 29 September 2025

UK's NICE draft guidance backs NHS use of Lucentis in DME

Biotechnology
5 October 2012

UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), in new draft guidance issued this morning (October 5) has recommended Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Lucentis (ranibizumab) as a National Health Service option for treating visual impairment caused by diabetic macular edema (DME).

The NICE says it conducted a rapid review of the original guidance, published in November 2011, because the manufacturer submitted a revised Patient Access Scheme, together with updated analyses including the drug’s superior relative effect among a sub-group of people with DME. The NICE says it has not yet issued final guidance to the NHS and notes that these decisions may change after consultation. Final guidance is expected to be published in February 2013.

Ranibizumab is recommended as an option for treating diabetic macular edema only if: people have a central retinal thickness of 400 micrometres or more; and the manufacturer provides ranibizumab with the discount agreed as part of the patient access scheme (as revised in 2012). People currently receiving ranibizumab whose disease does not meet these criteria should be able to continue therapy until they and their clinician consider it appropriate to stop.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Lonza’s Synaffix and Qurient team up on dual-payload ADC
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze