UK's NICE initially negative on InterMune's Esbriet for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said yesterday that it has opened a public consultation on its preliminary, negative recommendations on the National Health Service use of US biotech firm InterMune (Nasdaq: ITMN) Esbriet (pirfenidone). The draft guidance assesses whether it should be recommended for use in people who have the lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive disease associated with scarring of the lungs, making breathing difficult. Each year around 4,000 adults in the UK are diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the NICE noted.

Pirfenidone is an oral medication that has a UK marketing authorization for the treatment of mild-to-moderate IPF in adults. It is believed to slow down the decline in lung function. After evaluating the evidence provided by InterMune, the NICE’s draft guidance does not recommend pirfenidone for treating mild-to-moderate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. This is because there are uncertainties over its clinical benefits in the long term, and based on the available evidence, it would not be a cost-effective use of NHS resources.