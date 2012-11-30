Monday 29 September 2025

UK's NICE initially negative on InterMune's Esbriet for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Biotechnology
30 November 2012

UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said yesterday that it has opened a public consultation on its preliminary, negative recommendations on the National Health Service use of US biotech firm InterMune (Nasdaq: ITMN) Esbriet (pirfenidone). The draft guidance assesses whether it should be recommended for use in people who have the lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive disease associated with scarring of the lungs, making breathing difficult. Each year around 4,000 adults in the UK are diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the NICE noted.

Pirfenidone is an oral medication that has a UK marketing authorization for the treatment of mild-to-moderate IPF in adults. It is believed to slow down the decline in lung function. After evaluating the evidence provided by InterMune, the NICE’s draft guidance does not recommend pirfenidone for treating mild-to-moderate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. This is because there are uncertainties over its clinical benefits in the long term, and based on the available evidence, it would not be a cost-effective use of NHS resources.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze