Ultima Genomics emerges from stealth with $600 million in funding

Today, California, USA-based Ultima Genomics emerged from stealth mode with a new high-throughput, low-cost sequencing platform that delivers the $100 genome. Ultima’s goal is to unleash a new era in genomics-driven research and healthcare, and it has secured approximately $600 million in backing from leading investors who share this vision.
The first scientific results from leading research institutes using the platform for whole-genome sequencing, single-cell sequencing, and cancer epigenetics will be presented at AGBT in Florida next week with initial data published this week.
Data from over 200 whole human genomes, generated at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, which was the company’s first early access site, in addition to a co-developed update to Broad’s open-sourced GATK toolkit and the first demonstration of single cell RNA-seq methodologies from Joshua Levin and Aviv Regev, will be shared at AGBT. Pre-prints are available on BioRxiv, and reference human genome data and software will be made available to the community.
A four million cell genome-wide PerturbSeq study, performed by Jonathan Weissman’s team at The Whitehead Institute and pending publication, demonstrates immediate usability for Ultima’s platform in large-scale single-cell studies.
Initial clinical evaluation data, as well as Hi-C genome structure data at an unprecedented resolution, generated in collaboration with researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, will be shared at AGBT.
Whole genome methylation landscape of pre-cancerous tissues, generated in collaboration with Michael Snyder’s lab at the Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine at Stanford University, to be released as a pre-print on BioRxiv.
Multiple demonstrations of the ability to quantify circulating tumor by deep whole genome sequencing of cell-free DNA, performed in collaboration with researchers from Cancer Research UK and New York Genome Center, will be presented at the conference.
