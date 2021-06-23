uniQure acquires Corlieve and its epilepsy miRNA therapy

Netherlands-based gene therapy company uniQure (Nasdaq: QURE) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire French firm Corlieve Therapeutics and its lead program, which will be known as AMT-260, to treat temporal lobe epilepsy, the most common form of focal epilepsy.

Market reaction was negative, with uniQure’s shares closing down 7% at $30.53 yesterday, but recovering slightly in pre-market trading today.

Corlieve’s lead gene therapy program employs miRNA silencing technology to target suppression of aberrantly expressed kainate receptors in the hippocampus of patients with temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE). TLE affects around 1.3 million people in the USA and Europe alone, of which about 800,000 patients are unable to adequately control acute seizures with currently approved anti-epileptic therapies. Patients with refractory TLE experience increased morbidity, excess mortality, and poor quality of life.