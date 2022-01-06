Univercells acquires SynHelix, entering into synthetic biology

Belgium-based biotech Univercells today announced its acquisition of SynHelix, a French biotechnology company that aims to debottleneck biotherapeutics development through an unprecedented robust, scalable and automated DNA synthesis technology resulting in one-step generation of long DNA fragments, in large quantities, with high purity, in a cGMP-compliant setup.

SynHelix’s offering will complement the RNA platform being developed by Quantoom Biosciences, the Univercells affiliate that is developing an end-to-end RNA production technology.

Will become Quantoom Research Center