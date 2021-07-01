Univercells gets 30 million euros EIB financing to support COVID-19-related projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Belgian biotech Univercells have signed a 30 million-euro ($35.6 million) loan agreement to enable the production of large volumes of prophylactic COVID-19 vaccines in a new facility and to co-develop a pipeline of COVID-19 vaccines. This facility will address the unprecedented global demand for vaccines brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The partnership backs Univercells’ Belgian hub, strengthening pandemic resilience in Europe and supporting global manufacturing autonomy through Univercells’ efforts to launching new production sites around the world based on the company’s innovative biomanufacturing technology.
In collaboration with the European Commission, the EIB Group is on its way to mobilizing billions for the COVID-19 response, which it kicked off as soon as the crisis hit to tackle the global health emergency and the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
