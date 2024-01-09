$4 billion on the table as Argo flies flag for China's RNAi sector

Breaking new ground, private Chinese start-up Argo Biopharmaceutical has won two exclusive license and collaboration contracts with Swiss cancer giant Novartis (NOV: VX).

The agreement marks an important milestone in China’s development of advanced therapies, representing the first major RNAi out-licensing deal from the country’s thriving biotech sector.

The transactions come with almost $200 million of upfront payments, and have a combined potential value of up to around $4 billion, plus royalties.