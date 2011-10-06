US biotech sector besieged by debt worries, political dysfunction in 3rd-qtr, says Burrill

The fight in the USA over the raising of the debt ceiling and the debt crisis in Europe have fueled turmoil in the stock market that has taken a toll on the performance of biotech stocks, slamming the brakes on a solid year of financing for the sector, reports life sciences-focussed financial services company Burrill & Co.
Public financing in the third quarter fell to just under $3.1 billion compared to $9.1 billion in the previous quarter. The amount raised through IPOs fell 72%, follow-ons fell 79.8% and PIPEs fell 53%. Five life sciences companies filed in September to go public in the USA, but it was the first month this year that no life sciences IPOs were completed.
“While 2011 remains on track to be a year of solid performance for biotech, global financial problems and dysfunction in Congress have turned investors away from risk,” says Steven Burrill, chief executive of San Francisco-based Burrill & Co, noting: “Despite what has been an upbeat year of developments for the sector, broader economic worries have thwarted access to the capital companies will need.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze