US FDA accepts resubmission of Lemtrada sBLA by Genzyme

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and its subsidiary Genzyme said today that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the company's resubmission of its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval of Lemtrada (alemtuzumab) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.
A six-month review period has been assigned for the Lemtrada sBLA, so Genzyme expects FDA action on the sBLA in the fourth quarter. This resubmission is based on data from the same clinical studies included in the original sBLA, and provides supplemental analyses and additional information to specifically address issues previously noted by the FDA in its December 27, 2013 Complete Response Letter. The company resubmitted the sBLA earlier this month following constructive discussions with the agency.
FDA had called for further clinical trials
