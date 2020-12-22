US FDA approves novel treatment for Ebola

Miami, USA-based Ridgeback Biotherapeutics has won US regulatory approval for a new Ebola virus treatment, Ebanga (ansuvimab-zykl).

The monoclonal antibody works by blocking binding of the Zaire ebolavirus to the cell receptor, preventing its entry into the cell.

Zaire ebolavirus is one of six variants of the rare but severe, often fatal illness, which has flared up multiple times in African countries since it was discovered in 1976.