US FDA clears Amarin's Vascepa, a competitor for Lovaza

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved biotech firm Amarin’s (Nasdaq: AMRN) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsules (formerly known as AMR101) as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe (TG greater than or equal to 500mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia (very high triglycerides).

Amarin submitted the New Drug Application for the use of Vascepa in this indication in September 2011. The drug will compete with GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Lovaza (omega-3-acid ethyl esters), which generated second-quarter sales of £157 million ($245 million) for the US pharma giant.

"FDA approval of Vascepa represents the introduction of an important new treatment option for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. In Amarin's MARINE clinical trial, Vascepa demonstrated a statistically-significant, placebo-adjusted reduction in levels of triglycerides without elevation in levels of LDL-C, commonly referred to as 'bad cholesterol,'" stated Joseph Zakrzewski, chairman and chief executive of Amarin.