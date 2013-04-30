Saturday 8 November 2025

US FDA delays approval of Gilead's elvitegravir and cobicistat for HIV

Biotechnology
30 April 2013

US antiviral drug specialists Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) says it has received Complete Response Letters from the US Food and Drug Administration for its New Drug Applications for elvitegravir and cobicistat for use as part of HIV treatment regimens. Gilead’s shares, which have almost doubled in the past 12 months, dipped less than 1% to $51.09 by close of New York trading yesterday (April 29) following the announcement.

In its communications, the FDA states that it cannot approve the applications in their current forms. The letters note that, during recent inspections, deficiencies in documentation and validation of certain quality testing procedures and methods were observed. Gilead is working with the FDA to address the questions raised in the CRL and move the applications forward.

Elvitegravir and cobicistat are also components of Gilead's once-daily single tablet HIV-1 regimen Stribild (elvitegravir 150mg/cobicistat 150mg/emtricitabine 200g/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg), which was approved by the FDA last year (The Pharma Letter August 22, 2012, for treatment-naive adults. This regulatory action does not affect the marketing authorization or continued use of Stribild, the company said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze