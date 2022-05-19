US health body grants $67.5 million for pandemic readiness

In the USA, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has awarded $67.5 million to a consortium of researchers working on pandemic preparedness.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt around the world, the White House and federal agencies in the country are eager to ensure that future pandemic threats are addressed in a more effective way.

The money will be used by scientists at the UC San Francisco (UCSF) Quantitative Biosciences Institute (QBI) and the QBI Coronavirus Research Group (QCRG), and will cover an initial three-year period.