US patients get faster access to more cancer drugs than Europeans, says Tufts

Cancer patients in the USA get faster access to more oncology drugs to treat their disease than patients in Europe, according to a newly-completed study by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.
In addition, the study found, new oncology drug approvals in the USA outpaced European approvals by 33% between 2000 and 2011.
"While greater access to more treatment options is definitely a positive for patients in the USA, it is not clear if greater access leads to better health outcomes," noted Joshua Cohen, research assistant professor at Tufts CSDD who conducted the analysis.
