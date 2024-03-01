Monday 29 September 2025

US regulator provides final guidance for ADC developers

Biotechnology
1 March 2024
fda_building_big

New  regulatory guidance will be of interest for the increasing number of drugmakers investing ever more R&D capital into antibody-drug conjugates (ADC).

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued the final guidance document for industry to help ADC developers to design effective research programs.

The document provides clinical pharmacology considerations and recommendations, including in relation to bioanalytical methods, dose selection and adjustment, immunogenicity and drug-drug interactions.

