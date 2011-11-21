Monday 29 September 2025

USA's CMS to cover infusion costs associated with Dendreon's Provenge

Biotechnology
21 November 2011

Sales of Dendreon’s (Nasdaq: DNDN) new prostate cancer treatment Provenge (sipuleucel-T) have been disappointing so far, partly as a result of its high cost of around $93,000 per round of therapy and the fact that, despite being approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in April 2010, Medicare did not make a final decision to cover the product’s cost until June this year.

However, there may be help at hand in that the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) updated its policy to now cover the infusion costs associated with the administration of Provenge. With this decision, the coverage of the product is now consistent with all other infused biologics.

The CMS has issued two new transmittals that instruct the local Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) that the costs associated with administering Provenge will now be covered and can be billed separately. Additionally, the CMS decision will retroactively cover claims for costs associated with the administration of Provenge effective for dates of service on or after June 30, 2011, allowing physicians to collect for all previous infusions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze