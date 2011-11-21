USA's CMS to cover infusion costs associated with Dendreon's Provenge

Sales of Dendreon’s (Nasdaq: DNDN) new prostate cancer treatment Provenge (sipuleucel-T) have been disappointing so far, partly as a result of its high cost of around $93,000 per round of therapy and the fact that, despite being approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in April 2010, Medicare did not make a final decision to cover the product’s cost until June this year.
However, there may be help at hand in that the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) updated its policy to now cover the infusion costs associated with the administration of Provenge. With this decision, the coverage of the product is now consistent with all other infused biologics.
The CMS has issued two new transmittals that instruct the local Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) that the costs associated with administering Provenge will now be covered and can be billed separately. Additionally, the CMS decision will retroactively cover claims for costs associated with the administration of Provenge effective for dates of service on or after June 30, 2011, allowing physicians to collect for all previous infusions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze