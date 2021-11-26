Wednesday 19 November 2025

Vaccines effective in Hungarian study, while new variant worries world

Biotechnology
26 November 2021
Results from an observational study in Hungary show a high level of estimated effectiveness for five coronavirus vaccines.

The research was based on observations between January and June, with residents of Hungary receiving two doses of either Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) jab Spikevax, the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) vaccine Comirnaty, China’s Sinopharm vaccine or AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Vaxzevria.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and cheerleader for the country’s coronavirus vaccine, announced that its jab had the highest impact in preventing COVID-related mortality, at 98%, as well as 87% effectiveness against infection.

