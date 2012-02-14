Valeant bags another company, Eyetech

Acquisitive Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) says that it has agreed to acquire Eyetech, a privately-owned ophthalmic biotechnology company for an undisclosed consideration. The news comes hot on the heels of Valeant abandoning its sweetened $327 million hostile bid for US ophthalmic and allergy specialist ISTA Pharmaceuticals (The Pharma Letter January 31, 2012).
Ontario-based Valeant says it will make an upfront payment and potential future milestones that total significantly less than two times sales of Eyetech, which dedicated to the treatment of sight-threatening diseases of the retina. The transaction, which is expected to be immediately accretive, is subject to customary closing conditions and is scheduled to close this week.
Acquisition includes wet-AMD drug Macugen
