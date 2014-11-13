Saturday 8 November 2025

ValiRx to collaborate with Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum on further development of GeneICE

Biotechnology
13 November 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Cancer diagnostics and personalized medicines specialist ValiRx has agreed to collaborate with Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum (DKFZ) for further development of ValiRx’s proprietary Gene Inactivation through Chromatin Engineering technology platform (GeneICE).

The research aims to develop new targeting technologies to improve early detection and diagnosis of various cancers and new GeneICE compounds aimed at enhancing treatment outcomes. The agreement builds on the association the two companies have already established under the Eurostars program. As part of the agreement, ValiRx retains all rights to GeneICE and improvements to the technology and has a first refusal on commercial rights to other IP deriving from the collaboration.

Satu Vainikka, chief executive of ValiRx, said: “Our scientific team is very excited to have the opportunity to enhance our GeneICE portfolio and progress it through to clinical use with the benefit of the additional support and validation provided by the DKFZ. The collaboration will and already has provided significant benefits.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze