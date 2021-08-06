Wednesday 19 November 2025

Valneva presents positive Phase III results for Chikungunya vaccine candidate

Biotechnology
6 August 2021
valneva-big

French vaccines developer Valneva (Euronext Paris: VLA) gained as much as 5% to 12.40 euros yesterday, as it announced positive top-line results from the Phase III pivotal trial of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, which was recently awarded Breakthrough Designation status by the Food and Drug Administration.

The trial, involving 4,115 adults, aged 18 years and above, across 44 sites in the USA, met its primary endpoint inducing protective CHIKV neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of participants 28 days after receiving a single shot (264 of 268 subjects from the per-protocol subgroup tested for immunogenicity, 95%CI: 96.2-99.6). The seroprotection rate result of 98.5% exceeded the 70% threshold (for non-acceptance) agreed with the FDA.

The seroprotective titer was agreed with the FDA to serve as a surrogate of protection that can be utilized in a potential FDA submission of VLA1553 under the accelerated approval pathway. The vaccine candidate was highly immunogenic with a GMT of approximately 3,270, confirming the immunogenicity profile seen in the Phase I trial, said Valneva.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Themis Bioscience extends Institut Pasteur agreement over developing Zika vaccine
12 July 2016
Pharmaceutical
BARDA grants $43.2 million to Sanofi Pasteur for Zika
27 September 2016
Biotechnology
Positive data for Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001
7 April 2021
Biotechnology
UK govt secures a further 40 million doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine
2 February 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze