Vectura links with Janssen on asthma/COPD drug development

6 January 2015
UK inhaled therapies developer Vectura Group (LSE: VEC) has entered into a global development and licence agreement with Janssen Biotech, a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) for the exclusive development of novel anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of asthma/COPD.

The collaboration will focus initially on the development of a Phase II candidate and has the potential to include additional clinical-stage candidates. It will leverage Vectura’s expertise and proprietary dry powder inhaler technologies in the development of inhaled therapeutics. Vectura will apply its delivery technologies to develop Janssen’s pulmonary products into late-stage clinical development and commercialization.

Janssen will lead the clinical development programs, with Vectura taking responsibility for pharmaceutical development and preparation for Phase II clinical trials. The deal comprises upfront and development milestones and a tiered royalty on net sales. Financial terms of the accord are not disclosed.

Chris Blackwell, chief executive of Vectura, said: “Vectura’s role in this agreement is to apply its expertise in the development of products for airway-related diseases and to utilise its technology/device platform offerings, some of which have regulatory and commercial validation. Vectura continues to be viewed as a partner of choice by companies seeking to address the unmet medical needs of patients with airway diseases."

