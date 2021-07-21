Vedanta Biosciences completes $68 million Series D financing

USA-based microbiome company Vedanta Biosciences today announced the closing of a $68 million Series D financing.
Vedanta, an affiliate of London-listed PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC), plans to use the proceeds to advance its pipeline of defined bacterial consortia, including progressing VE303 into a Phase III clinical trial in patients at high risk for recurrent CDI, initiating a Phase II clinical trial of VE202 in mild to moderate ulcerative colitis, and continuing to advance programs in additional indications.
