Ventus Therapeutics closes $140 million Series C financing

US biotech firm Ventus Therapeutics, which is developing small molecule therapeutics across a broad range of disease indications, announced today the closing of a $140 million Series C financing.
The Series C is co-led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and RA Capital Management with participation from Qatar Investment Authority, Andreessen Horowitz, BVF Partners, Casdin Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Alexandria Venture Investments, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and founding investor Versant Ventures. Concurrent with this financing, John Cassidy, of SoftBank Investment Advisers will join the Ventus board of directors.
“We believe this funding from leading investors will help us scale up our ReSOLVE platform while simultaneously driving towards planned investigational new drug (IND) submissions for our three lead programs in 2023,” said Dr Marcelo Bigal, president and chief executive of Ventus.
