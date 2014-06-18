Vertex licenses novel influenza treatment VX-787 to Janssen

US biotech firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) has inked a deal with health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals worldwide development and commercialization of VX-787, a novel medicine discovered by Vertex for the treatment of influenza.

As part of the agreement, Vertex will get an upfront $30 million from Janssen and has the potential to receive additional development and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties on future product sales. Vertex completed a Phase IIa study of VX-787 in 2013 that showed statistically significant improvements in viral and clinical measurements of influenza infection. VX-787 is designed to directly inhibit replication of the influenza virus.

Collaboration subject Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust approval