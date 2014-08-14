Saturday 8 November 2025

Vertex to drop hep C drug Incivek following poor sales

Biotechnology
14 August 2014

Struggling US Biotech firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) has said it will cease marketing its hepatitis C treatment Incivek (telaprevir) due to declining sales and strong competition in the hepatitis C treatment arena.

Three years after being  heralded as the fastest drug launch ever and quickly racking up blockbuster sales, Incivek will be discontinued this October, said Vertex.

Sales began to decline at the end of 2012 as patients began to wait for promising new drugs from competitors, which hit the market at the end of 2013. Incivek revenue from the recent quarter that ended in June was just $9 million, a far cry from the $1.2 billion it generated in 2012, its first full year on the market. Vertex said last October that it planned to cut 370 jobs, or 15% of its workforce, due to competition from other hepatitis C treatments. It also  sold royalty rights relating to telaprevir to partner US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutica subsidiary for $152 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze