Verzenio data puts Ibrance in the shade in breast cancer

Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Verzenio (abemaciclib) in combination with standard adjuvant endocrine therapy (ET) significantly decreased the risk of breast cancer recurrence by 25% compared to standard adjuvant ET alone for people with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) high risk early breast cancer.
This statistically-significant benefit was consistent across all pre-specified subgroups and corresponds to a 3.5% difference between arms at two years."Potentially one of the most notable treatment advances in the last two decades for this population"
These results are from a preplanned interim analysis with 323 invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) events observed in the intent-to-treat population across both arms, including 136 in the Verzenio arm and 187 in the control arm. The data were presented in the Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2020 Virtual Congress and simultaneously published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
