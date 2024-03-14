Vibrant advanced therapy sector returns to strength, finds IQVIA

New research undertaken by IQVIA shows that cell and gene therapies have received unprecedented amounts of funding in recent years.
There have also been record levels of clinical research and new product launches in this sector, as companies leverage cutting-edge research in areas such as gene editing, immunotherapy and tissue-engineering.
Up to the end of last year, there had been 76 cell and gene therapies launched globally, more than double the number ten years ago.
