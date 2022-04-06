ViGeneron signs gene therapy deal with Regeneron

German gene therapy company ViGeneron has entered a target-specific strategic collaboration and option agreement with US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) to develop and commercialize a gene therapy product based on ViGeneron’s novel engineered recombinant adeno-associated virus vectors (vgAAVs) to treat an inherited retinal disease (IRD).
Under the terms of the research collaboration, Regeneron and ViGeneron will create and validate vgAAV-based therapeutic candidates for one undisclosed IRD target. ViGeneron receives an upfront payment and research funding. Regeneron has an option for an exclusive license to develop, commercialize and manufacture the vgAAV-based product for the specific target. ViGeneron is eligible to receive an option exercise fee, development and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales. Further financial terms were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze