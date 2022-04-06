ViGeneron signs gene therapy deal with Regeneron

German gene therapy company ViGeneron has entered a target-specific strategic collaboration and option agreement with US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) to develop and commercialize a gene therapy product based on ViGeneron’s novel engineered recombinant adeno-associated virus vectors (vgAAVs) to treat an inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Under the terms of the research collaboration, Regeneron and ViGeneron will create and validate vgAAV-based therapeutic candidates for one undisclosed IRD target. ViGeneron receives an upfront payment and research funding. Regeneron has an option for an exclusive license to develop, commercialize and manufacture the vgAAV-based product for the specific target. ViGeneron is eligible to receive an option exercise fee, development and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales. Further financial terms were not disclosed.

Could potentially enable the efficient transduction of target cells via intravitreal injection