Vigeo Therapeutics updates on lead asset VT1021

Biotechnology
21 September 2021
Privately-held US immune-oncology firm Vigeo Therapeutics today announced completion of the Phase I/II dose expansion studies evaluating its lead asset VT1021 in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) and pancreatic cancer.

VT1021 is a first-in-class, dual-modulating compound that both blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and reprograms the CD36 receptor to induce tumor cell apoptosis and inhibit angiogenesis. In the completed open-label, multicenter Phase I/II study ( NCT03364400), the safety and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy of single-agent VT1021 was evaluated in subjects enrolled in both dose escalation and dose expansion cohorts. The escalation cohort included all-comers, and the expansion cohorts focused on rGBM and pancreatic cancer, among other indications.

