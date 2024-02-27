Vittoria Bio appoints Rosemary Mazanet as chief medical officer

US clinical-stage cell therapy developer Vittoria Biotherapeutics today said that accomplished life sciences leader, Rosemary Mazanet, has joined the company as chief medical officer.
Dr Mazanet brings over 20 years of C-suite leadership experience across all stages of drug development, backed by an exceptional track record in evaluating, conceiving, articulating, and executing clinical development and strategic visions across both public and private companies, said Vittoria.
In her role, Dr Mazanet will serve on the company’s executive team and will be responsible for providing leadership and direction to guide Vittoria's clinical development strategy and execution, including the advancement of Vittoria’s lead candidate, VIPER-101, into the clinic for patients with T-cell lymphoma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze