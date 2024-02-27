Vittoria Bio appoints Rosemary Mazanet as chief medical officer

US clinical-stage cell therapy developer Vittoria Biotherapeutics today said that accomplished life sciences leader, Rosemary Mazanet, has joined the company as chief medical officer.

Dr Mazanet brings over 20 years of C-suite leadership experience across all stages of drug development, backed by an exceptional track record in evaluating, conceiving, articulating, and executing clinical development and strategic visions across both public and private companies, said Vittoria.

In her role, Dr Mazanet will serve on the company’s executive team and will be responsible for providing leadership and direction to guide Vittoria's clinical development strategy and execution, including the advancement of Vittoria’s lead candidate, VIPER-101, into the clinic for patients with T-cell lymphoma.