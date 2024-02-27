Monday 29 September 2025

Vittoria Bio appoints Rosemary Mazanet as chief medical officer

Biotechnology
27 February 2024
biotech-appt

US clinical-stage cell therapy developer Vittoria Biotherapeutics today said that accomplished life sciences leader, Rosemary Mazanet, has joined the company as chief medical officer.

Dr Mazanet brings over 20 years of C-suite leadership experience across all stages of drug development, backed by an exceptional track record in evaluating, conceiving, articulating, and executing clinical development and strategic visions across both public and private companies, said Vittoria.

In her role, Dr Mazanet will serve on the company’s executive team and will be responsible for providing leadership and direction to guide Vittoria's clinical development strategy and execution, including the advancement of Vittoria’s lead candidate, VIPER-101, into the clinic for patients with T-cell lymphoma.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Allogene replaces Zai Lab-bound Rafael Amado with Zachary Roberts
3 January 2023
Biotechnology
Former J&J and Biogen exec excited at 'groundbreaking' Blueprint Bio role
27 June 2016
Biotechnology
Gilead reshuffles senior leadership team
25 May 2016
Biotechnology
Vittoria Bio appoints seasoned biotech leader as COO
16 April 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze