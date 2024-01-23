Vivtex enters research collaboration with Astellas

Privately-held Boston, USA-based biotech Vivtex Corporation has entered a research collaboration with Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503).

The collaboration is focused on the evaluation of Vivtex’ unique and proprietary GI-ORIS (“Gut on a chip” and AI) screening and formulation platform technology to support the development of novel, oral versions of a therapeutic candidate provided by Astellas. No financial details of the deal have been disclosed.

Vivtex chief executive Maureen Deehan commented: “We are delighted to enter this new collaboration with Astellas Pharma. Over the past few years, Vivtex has worked productively with multiple leading pharma and biotech companies to apply its GI-ORIS platform to the challenge of improving drug oral bioavailability and thereby creating valuable new product opportunities and potential benefits to patients.”