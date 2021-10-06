Wednesday 19 November 2025

Voyager vaulted upwards on Pfizer deal news

Biotechnology
6 October 2021
voyager_large

The value of US gene therapy company Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) doubled in Wednesday’s early trading following news of a deal with the world’s largest pharma company.

Through this agreement, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) may exercise options to license novel capsids generated from Voyager’s RNA-driven TRACER (tropism redirection of AAV by cell-type-specific expression of RNA) screening technology in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapies, utilizing two undisclosed transgenes to treat certain neurologic and cardiovascular diseases.

"Promise to unlock the fullest potential of gene therapies for a wide array of diseases"Michael Higgins, interim chief executive of Voyager, said: “This transaction highlights the potential of our TRACER platform to identify novel AAV capsids that target desired cells and tissues with greater specificity at lower doses and with fewer off-target risks than conventional AAV serotypes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sanofi Genzyme backs further out of deal with Voyager
18 June 2019
Biotechnology
Voyager agrees significant collaboration with AbbVie in Parkinson's disease
25 February 2019
Biotechnology
Voyager teams up with Novartis on gene therapies
2 January 2024
Biotechnology
Voyager lures Takeda exec to be its business chief
11 August 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze