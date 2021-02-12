Wealth of positive data for Roche in ophthalmology

Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) has revealed detailed results from four Phase III studies of its investigational ophthalmic therapy, faricimab, a bispecific antibody.

Roche is testing the candidate, which has a favorable dosing regimen compared with alternatives, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

The firm said its data showed that faricimab, given at intervals of up to four months, offered non-inferior vision gains compared to Eylea (aflibercept), which must be given every two months.