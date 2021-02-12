Wealth of positive data for Roche in ophthalmology

Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) has revealed detailed results from four Phase III studies of its investigational ophthalmic therapy, faricimab, a bispecific antibody.
Roche is testing the candidate, which has a favorable dosing regimen compared with alternatives, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).
The firm said its data showed that faricimab, given at intervals of up to four months, offered non-inferior vision gains compared to Eylea (aflibercept), which must be given every two months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze