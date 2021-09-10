What to look out for at ESMO 2021

In the runup to the annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), the event looks set to attract more than 19,000 participants from around the world.

Kicking off on September 16 and running until September 21, Europe’s leading cancer conference is set to host a wealth of significant data presentations as well as a wide range of symposia on pressing matters in oncology.

As well as unveiling practice-changing data which the group says “proves oncology has recovered from pandemic-related setbacks,” ESMO 2021 will show that cancer patients must continue to be prioritised, as incidence and mortality are expected to rise further.