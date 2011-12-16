Where to now for UK Life Sciences?

The 2012 UK Life Science Industry Leaders Survey* highlights a concern that the UK is losing its position as a center for global R&D. Nick Stephens, chief executive of executive search organization RSA, presents results from the survey and draws out some themes that are relevant to the industry as a whole.

These are challenging times for the UK life sciences industry as it copes with a host of issues. Some of these are impacting the industry worldwide and others, such as the reorganization of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and the introduction of new commercial arrangements, are specific to the UK.

Recurring throughout the report is a palpable concern that the UK could lose its position as a center for global pharmaceutical research and development. There is a belief that government could be doing more to support the industry, as this extract from the “Wave a Magic Wand” section of the survey suggests: