Sunday 24 November 2024

Whooping cough vaccine agreement signed by ILiAD

Biotechnology
9 January 2014

Privately held US biotech company ILiAD Biotechnologies has signed scientific collaboration and worldwide license agreements for live attenuated Bordetella pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine technology with leading French organizations. Financial details of these agreements remain confidential.

ILiAD, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm) subsidiary, Inserm Transfert SA, and Institut Pasteur de Lille (IPL) signed the agreement with the company for the vaccine technology, including BPZE1. This license agreement covers patent rights from IPL, Inserm, National University of Singapore and National University of Ireland Maynooth. It follows the publication in the journal PLOS One which suggests that BPZE1 is safe in healthy adults and can induce immune responses targeting Bordetella pertussis. ILiAD, Inserm and IPL intend to optimize and advance the BPZE technology in preparation for future clinical studies.

Deal could have a ‘major impact’ on disease

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze