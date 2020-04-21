Win for Cara in Phase III itching study

Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) and Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CARA) have announced positive top-line data from the Phase III KALM-2 study of Korsuva (CR845/difelikefalin).
In May 2018, Cara signed an ex-U.S. licensing agreement for Korsuva with VFMCRP, potentially worth $540 million.
Cara shares were up nearly 15% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
