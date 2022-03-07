With wings clipped by FDA delay, bluebird's future is in doubt

Midway through its annual report, Massachusetts-based gene therapy company bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) made the startling admission that it’s running out of cash, fast.

The admission may not come as too much of a surprise for investors, however, given the rocky road the company has faced making a business out of its rare disease innovations.

bluebird’s lead candidates are beti-cel for beta thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, both of which remain under review with the US Food and Drug Administration.