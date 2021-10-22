Wednesday 19 November 2025

With new Dupixent data, Sanofi sets sights on rare skin disorder

Biotechnology
22 October 2021
2020_sanofi_big

A Phase III trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) in adults with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis has met its primary and all key secondary endpoints.

France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) is evaluating the therapy as an option for the chronic type 2 inflammatory skin disease, which can cause extreme itching and skin lesions, resulting in a severe impact on quality of life.

The results show that Dupixent, which is developed together with USA-based Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN), significantly reduced itch and skin lesions compared to placebo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Setting records every quarter, Dupixent drives growth at Sanofi
10 February 2022
Biotechnology
FDA greenlights Dupixent for children with moderate-to-severe asthma
21 October 2021
Biotechnology
NICE recommends Dupixent for severe asthma
18 October 2021
Biotechnology
Pfizer's abrocitinib hopes boosted by Dupixent beat
31 August 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze