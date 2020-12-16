With US path uncertain, Gilead hands back Jyseleca rights

An amended collaboration agreement will see Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) hand back certain rights to Jyseleca (filgotinib), following discouraging feedback from the US regulator.

Gilead has been working with Belgian firm Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) on the commercialization and development of Jyseleca, which has been approved in Japan and Europe as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

The firms were dealt a hammerblow in August, when the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter (CRL) for a submission in this indication.