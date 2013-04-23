Thursday 20 November 2025

World's first long-lasting hemophilia therapies will see Biogen move ahead of Pfizer and Baxter

Biotechnology
23 April 2013

As US biotech company Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) prepares to break into the hemophilia market by launching the first long-lasting recombinant factor VIII and IX therapies for hemophilia A and B, analysts at research and consulting firm GlobalData say that, despite challenges in gaining entry into the larger hemophilia A market, the company is positioning itself to challenge current market leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Baxter (NYSE: BAX) ahead of their competitors.

Last week, the 50th anniversary of World Hemophilia Day again brought attention to the inconvenience of the multiple injections required for the prophylactic treatment of hemophilia. By being first to market with a comprehensive offering of long-lasting products, GlobalData analyst Brooke Baker forecasts that Biogen will succeed ahead of current competitors like Novo Nordisk (NOVN: N), Bayer (BAYN: DE) and CSL Behring.

The current standard of care for prophylaxis of hemophilia A patients calls for administration of recombinant factor VIII three to four times per week, and for hemophilia B patients, recombinant factor IX two to three times per week. The requirement for frequent injections puts a heavy burden on patients to maintain a costly and rigorous prophylactic treatment schedule.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze