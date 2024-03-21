WuXi puts down more roots in Singapore with major new facility

In Singapore, a modern manufacturing facility is to be built by Chinese contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) WuXi Biologics (HK: 2269).

The Hong Kong-listed company has already broken ground on the 13.5-hectare center at the Tuas Biomedical Park, which will eventually host integrated biologics research, development and manufacturing services.

WuXi is now one of the leading players in the contract research and manufacturing sector, inking major deals with companies including BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and GSK (LSE: GSK).