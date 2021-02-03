Wednesday 19 November 2025

X-Chem links up Genentech on oncology discovery

Biotechnology
3 February 2021
x-chem_company

In a second research collaboration this year, privately-held US DNA-encoding specialist X-Chem Pharmaceuticals has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche’s (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech. The goal of the collaboration is to discover and develop novel small molecule treatments in oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, X-Chem will deploy its proprietary DEL platform to identify novel drug-like leads against multiple oncology targets of interest to Genentech and may also conduct hit-to-lead optimization for the programs. In addition, X-Chem grants Genentech an exclusive license to an existing preclinical, small molecule oncology program, consisting of several series of novel compounds previously identified by X-Chem using its DEL platform.

Terms of the collaboration

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Adaptive and Genentech ink collaboration worth up to $2 billion
7 January 2019
Biotechnology
X-Chem adds Gilead to its bulging collection of drug discovery partners
29 November 2017
Biotechnology
Another expanded collaboration for X-Chem
18 January 2018
Biotechnology
Serial collaborator X-Chem crosses T's on new drug discovery pact
20 December 2017


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze