XOMA acquires royalty and milestone interest in Checkmate's vidutolimod

Biotechnology
16 July 2021
XOMA Corp (Nasdaq: XOMA) has acquired the royalty interest position Swiss biotech Kuros Biosciences (SIX: CYTN) holds in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ vidutolimod (CMP-001), an advanced-generation Toll-like receptor 9 agonist packaged in a virus-like particle, for $7.0 million upfront plus sales milestones.

Vidutolimod is designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to vidutolimod for the treatment of certain types of metastatic or unresectable melanoma and an Orphan Drug designation for Stages IIb - IV melanoma.

Terms of the transaction

Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




