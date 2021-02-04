Xospata becomes first and only FLT3 inhibitor approved by China's NMPA

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted conditional approval to Xospata (gilteritinib) for the treatment of adult patients who have relapsed (disease that has returned) or refractory (resistant to treatment) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a FLT3 mutation (FLT3mut+) detected by a fully validated test.
Developed by Japan’s Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503), gilteritinib has been approved under an expedited pathway, following the NMPA’s acceptance of gilteritinib for priority review in July 2020 and its inclusion in the third batch of overseas new drugs urgently needed in clinical settings in November 2020.
“Patients with relapsed or refractory AML with a FLT3 mutation are in urgent need of new treatment options,” said Professor Ma Ju, director of the Harbin Institute of Hematology, China. “As the first approved targeted therapy agent to treat relapsed or refractory AML with a FLT3 mutation in China, gilteritinib, which was approved under an expedited pathway, has enabled patients in China to have rapid access to a novel treatment option,” he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze