Tuesday 30 September 2025

XTL Biopharma to acquire entire MinoGuard technology

Biotechnology
28 March 2011

Israel-based XTL Biopharmaceuticals (TASE: XTL), saw its sales jump 8.6% to 0.504 shekels after announcing on March 24 that, it had entered into a term sheet to acquire the activity of MinoGuard by obtaining an exclusive license to use MinoGuard's entire technology in return for royalties on sales and milestone payments throughout the clinical development process. Further financial terms were not disclosed.

Privately-held biotech firm MinoGuard was founded in 2007 in order to commercialize combination therapies for treating psychotic diseases, focusing on schizophrenia. The transaction is subject, among other things, to due diligence studies, examination of the regulatory track for the continued development of the drug and the approval of the company's board.

Lead compound in Ph IIa

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Pfizer licking its lips as Metsera presents positive weight loss data
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Dogwood secures royalty free rights to SP16 for cancer related pain
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze