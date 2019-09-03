Zydus breaks ground with novel rabies biologic

The Indian medicines regulator has approved a novel biologic, Twinrab (rabimabs), in combination with a rabies vaccine, for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.

Developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, the product is the result of a 2008 agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO), aimed at developing a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of rabies.

Shares in the company rose around 2% following the announcement.