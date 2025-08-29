BiotechX Europe

Friday 29 August 2025

6 October 20258 October 2025
Basel, SwitzerlandMesse Basel
Europe's largest congress uniting diagnostics, precision medicine, digital transformation, and pharmaceutical development across pharma, healthcare, and partner sectors

The event is expected to draw more than 3,000 participants, with over 400 speakers and 150 exhibitors, including 50 start-ups.

The programme will cover a wide range of topics, including AI in drug discovery and development, bioinformatics and cheminformatics, genomics, digitalisation of clinical trials, real-world evidence, data management and integration, and laboratory automation. Dedicated sessions will also address diagnostics, precision medicine, and emerging technologies such as quantum computing.

A start-up and innovation zone will feature 50 early-stage companies from biotech and genomics, providing opportunities for exhibition, investor connections, and networking. The meeting is CPD certified, with attendees eligible to earn up to 14 CPD hours.

The exhibition and conference are supported by a dedicated event app to facilitate networking and scheduling. Standard conference amenities will be provided at the Messe Basel venue.



Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs.




