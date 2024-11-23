Biotest AG Report Rise In Sales And Profits

- Germany-based Biotest AG has reported a 17.1% rise in sales to 178 million Deutschemarks ($119.8 million) in first-half 1996. This is largely due to a one-off order and the consolidation of Astrapin sales. Discounting these factors, sales would have risen by 7.9%, and, for the whole of this year, they are expected to increase by 10% to 340 million marks. Group profits in the first half went up by 20% to around 7.2 million marks.